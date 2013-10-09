Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LONDON Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from next month's World Tour Finals in London as he continues his recovery from back surgery.
"I'm really disappointed not to be playing this year. I love playing in front of my home crowd, it's a great atmosphere," the British world number three said in a statement on Wednesday.
Murray had surgery last month to clear up a long-standing back problem.
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and David Ferrer have already secured spots at the season-ending event, which is fought out between the top eight qualified players. The tournament runs from November 4-11.
LYON, France Paris St Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the French League Cup final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row and gain a potential psychological edge over their rivals for the Ligue 1 title race.
Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.