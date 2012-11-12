Crafty Cornet flummoxes Radwanska in Paris
PARIS Using an armoury of delicate drop shots, Alize Cornet rode a tide of French support into the last-16 of Roland Garros on Saturday with a 6-2 6-1 win over Agnieszka Radwanska.
LONDON Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez became the first Spanish pair to win the doubles title at the ATP Tour Finals for 37 years on Monday with a narrow victory over Indian duo Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna.
The Barcelona natives, the first Spaniards to qualify for the season-ender since Emilio Sanchez and Sergio Casal in 1994, held their nerve to win a third set championship tiebreak 10-3 after the first two sets were split 7-5 3-6.
The only other Spanish duo to win the title were Juan Gisbert and Manuel Orantes in 1975 in Stockholm when the title was decided by a round-robin group.
Granollers and Lopez, who beat world No.1 pairing Bob and Mike Bryan in group play last Monday, will be part of Spain's Davis Cup final team against the Czech Republic later this week.
PARIS Two seasoned French entertainers will light up the main Roland Garros showcourt on Saturday, guaranteeing the dream of seeing a homegrown men's champion for the first time since 1983 stays alive into next week.