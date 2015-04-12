American Jack Sock reached his first ATP Tour final when he beat big-serving South African Kevin Anderson at the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championship in Houston on Saturday.

Reigning Wimbledon doubles champion Sock, ranked 46, went through 7-6(3) 6-3 against the world number 16 to reach Sunday's title match.

Anderson fired down 14 aces at the River Oaks Country Club but 22-year-old Nebraskan Sock came back with some big shots of his own to delight the home fans.

He will face fellow American Sam Querrey, who defeated Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in three sets. Querrey, the world number 42, topped the 30th-ranked Verdasco 7-5 2-6 6-4.

(Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Gene Cherry/Greg Stutchbury)