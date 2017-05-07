Sampaoli is no better than sacked Bauza, says Maradona
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
LONDON Big servers Milos Raonic and Marin Cilic set up a heavyweight final at the Istanbul Open when they came through their semi-finals with ease on Saturday.
Canadian top seed Raonic beat Serbian Viktor Troicki 6-2 6-3 while 2014 U.S. Open champion Cilic, seeded two, beat Argentina's defending champion Diego Schwartzman 6-1 7-6(7) to reach his first final of the year.
"I'm definitely very excited for the final tomorrow," Cilic, who will seek a first claycourt title since winning in Umag in 2012, said. "It's something I was looking forward to at the beginning of the week. I'm really happy with my tennis and hope I can continue with great tennis tomorrow."
Raonic is playing his first tournament since withdrawing from the Miami Open in March with a hamstring injury.
As the build-up to the French Open continues, Germany's rising force Alexander Zverev reached the final of the BMW Open in Munich with a 7-5 7-5 defeat of Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut. He will face Argentine qualifier Guido Pella in the final after he beat young South Korean Hyeon Chung 4-6 7-5 6-4.
LONDON Cricket South Africa launched its new T20 Global League in London on Monday, announcing the host cities and owners of the eight teams ahead of the player draft on Aug. 19.