PARIS Frenchman Michael Llodra said on Thursday that he was ending his professional tennis career and would work as a consultant for Belgium ahead of this month's Davis Cup final.

The 35-year-old, who was known for his swashbuckling style, won three doubles grand slam titles, but never made it past the fourth round in a major playing singles.

Belgium take on Britain in the Davis Cup final in Ghent from Nov. 27-29.

