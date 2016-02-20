Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
PARIS Croatian fourth seed Marin Cilic cruised into the final of the Open 13 by beating local favourite Benoit Paire 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3 in Marseille on Saturday.
Cilic will take on Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s final after the Australian eased past Czech second seed Tomas Berdych 6-4 6-2 in the other semi-final.
Kyrgios relied on a strong first serve, firing 15 aces to prevail against Berdych.
While Cilic conceded eight points on his service games in a one-sided first set against Paire, the Frenchman's first-serve percentage was only 33.
Paire rediscovered his touch in the second set and Cilic lost focus in the tiebreak as the match went into a decider.
The former U.S. Open champion, however, regained his composure to break for 4-2 in the third set before wrapping up the victory on his first match point.
(Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; editing by Clare Fallon)
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.