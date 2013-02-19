MEDIA-India's Bharti Airtel seeks to cancel Reliance Jio's Jammu & Kashmir licence - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Marseille Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Marcel Granollers (Spain) beat Gael Monfils (France) 6-4 6-4 Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat 5-Richard Gasquet (France) 2-6 6-4 7-6(5) Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Filip Krajinovic (Serbia) 4-6 7-6(5) 6-0 Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) beat Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) 6-3 6-2 Michael Llodra (France) beat David Goffin (Belgium) 6-2 6-4 Nikolay Davydenko (Russia) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-2 4-6 6-2 Somdev Devvarman (India) beat Benoit Paire (France) 7-6(6) 6-7(7) 6-4
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MANILA, June 1 Chinese iron ore futures fell more than 3 percent to a six-month low on Thursday, adding to a 6-percent slide in the previous session amid persistent concern over surplus supply that has pushed the market well into bear market territory this year.