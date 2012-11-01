Andy Murray of Britain returns the ball to Jerzy Janowicz of Poland during the men's singles match at the Paris Masters tennis tournament November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Andy Murray wasted a match point before being knocked out 5-7 7-6 6-2 by Polish qualifier Jerzy Janowicz in the third round of the Paris Masters on Thursday.

Scot Murray lost focus as he served for the match in the second set and was then battered by the hard hitting Janowicz, who ended the contest with a forehand winner and collapsed in joy.

Murray's defeat means that for the first time since the 2010 Paris Masters was won by Swede Robin Soderling, a Masters title will be claimed by player outside of the Big Four.

As another energy-sapping season draws to and end, world number four Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer opted not to play in the French capital while Serb Novak Djokovic was dumped out of the tournament by American Sam Querrey in the second round on Wednesday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)