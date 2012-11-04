David Ferrer of Spain returns the ball during his final men's singles match against Jerzy Janowicz of Poland at the Paris Masters tennis tournament November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cedric Lecocq

PARIS Spain's David Ferrer clinched his maiden Masters title when he ended Polish qualifier Jerzy Janowicz's brilliant run in Paris with a 6-4 6-3 final win on Sunday.

Fourth seed Ferrer proved too consistent for world number 69 Janowicz, who had previously beaten five players from the top 20.

Janowicz gradually ran out of steam and Ferrer ended the contest on his first match point when the Pole sent a backhand wide.

Ferrer, who fell down on the court in joy, heads to London where he will play in the World Tour finals starting on Monday.

"I was very nervous because it was my chance to win a first Masters title but somehow I knew this time was my turn," Ferrer told a court side interviewer.

Janowicz was probably mentally exhausted when he stepped onto the Berry centre court, having already played seven matches en route to the final.

"Again, I slept only four hours last night. I'm not a machine. I'm proud of myself," the 21-year-old Pole said at court side.

Janowicz, who started the year outside the top 200 and will break into the top 30 when the ATO releases its rankings on Monday, had the first break point in the ninth game but wasted it by sending a forehand into the net.

World number five Ferrer took the opening set in the following game as Janowicz sent another forehand long.

The Pole hit back in the third game of the second set, breaking for 2-1 when he successfully challenged a Ferrer forehand that was called in.

The Spaniard, however, benefited again from Janowicz's unforced errors to break back in the following game.

Janowicz continued to pressure his opponent but Ferrer had too much experience in the bag, pushing the Pole to misfire in long rallies to save another couple of break points.

Ferrer now had his grip on the tie and he never released it, wrapping up a deserved win after one hour 27 minutes.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)