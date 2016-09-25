Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
PARIS Frenchman Lucas Pouille claimed his first ATP title by beating Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem 7-6(5) 6-2 in the Moselle Open final in Metz on Sunday.
World number 18 Pouille, seeded third, overcame a 4-0 deficit in the opening set's tiebreak to down Thiem, who made too many unforced errors.
Pouille, who has been enjoying a fine end of season after reaching the quarter-finals at this month's U.S. Open, rode his momentum by breaking in the first game of the second set.
He broke again in the seventh game to lead 5-2 before wrapping it up with his 10th ace.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.