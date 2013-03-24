India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Sunday 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Somdev Devvarman (India) 6-2 6-4 11-Gilles Simon (France) beat Grega Zemlja (Slovenia) 6-4 6-4 7-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat 26-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 4-6 7-6(5) 6-0 15-Tommy Haas (Germany) beat 19-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-3 6-2 13-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Xavier Malisse (Belgium) 6-2 7-5 3-David Ferrer (Spain) beat 32-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 7-5
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India