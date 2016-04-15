Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
MONTE CARLO There were glimpses of the formidable Rafa Nadal as the eight-times champions swept aside French Open champion Stan Wawrinka 6-1 6-4 on Friday to reach the Monte Carlo Master semi-finals.
The Spaniard, who set a tournament record of 46 wins in a row in the principality from 2005 to 2013 when he finished runner-up, will take on Andy Murray for a place in the final.
World number two Andy Murray raced into last four with a 6-2 6-0 demolition of Canadian Milos Raonic.
Opening proceedings on centre court, the Briton, who struggled in the previous round, was never bothered by 10th seed Raonic in a one-sided match.
Murray, who hit 19 winners and did not face single break point, was beaten twice by Nadal in the semi-finals of the first claycourt Masters of the season.
The fifth-seeded Nadal, who broke decisively in the ninth game of the second set, has yet to win a title this year.
Former world number one Roger Federer is up next against local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.