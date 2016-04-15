Tennis - Monte Carlo Masters - Monaco, 14/04/2016. Andy Murray of Britain reacts after missing a point against Benoit Paire of France . REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MONTE CARLO Roger Federer was knocked out of the Monte Carlo Masters when he slumped to a 3-6 6-2 7-5 defeat by local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The Swiss third seed, back in action this week after a 10-week layoff, started brightly as he breezed through the opening set but Tsonga, targeting Federer's forehand, played tighter and levelled with a strong display in the second.

The Frenchman broke in the 11th game of the decider with a passing shot winner and he closed it out on serve on his first match point to set up a meeting with compatriot Gael Monfils, who beat Spain's Marcel Granollers 6-2 6-4.

Earlier, there were glimpses of the formidable Rafa Nadal as the eight-times champion swept aside French Open winner Stan Wawrinka 6-1 6-4.

The Spaniard, who set a tournament record of 46 wins in a row in the principality from 2005 to 2013 when he finished runner-up, will take on Andy Murray for a place in the final.

World number two Murray raced into last four with a 6-2 6-0 demolition of Canadian Milos Raonic.

Opening proceedings on centre court, the Briton, who struggled in the previous round, was never bothered by 10th seed Raonic in a one-sided match.

Murray, who hit 19 winners and did not face single break point, was beaten twice by Nadal in the semi-finals of the first claycourt Masters of the season.

The fifth-seeded Nadal, who broke decisively in the ninth game of the second set, has yet to win a title this year.

"It's exactly what I need, it's what I'm looking for, it gives me confidence," Nadal said.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, Editing by Ed Osmond)