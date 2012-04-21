Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic during the semi-final of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MONTE CARLO World number one Novak Djokovic reached the Monte Carlo Masters tennis final when he battled back from a set down to defeat sixth-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych 4-6 6-3 6-2 on Saturday.

The Serbian will face either seven-times champion Rafael Nadal or France's Gilles Simon who were meeting in the second semi-final of the season's first big claycourt event.

Djokovic has been overcome by emotion at times since the death of his grandfather on Thursday and the top seed had to work hard to move past Berdych after two hours 42 minutes.

The Serbian repeatedly screamed out loud and clenched his fists several times as he was mounting his fightback in the second set.

He wowed the packed crowd when he hit a backhand winner to wrap up the victory and advance to his 45th ATP Tour final.

