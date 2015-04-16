Prioritising Europa League not a gamble, says Mourinho
LONDON Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho defended his decision to prioritise the Europa League ahead of the semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo on Thursday.
MONTE CARLO Defending champion Stanislas Wawrinka suffered an ugly third round beating at the hands of Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov at the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday.
Wawrinka, who beat fellow Swiss Roger Federer in last year's final, put up only token resistance as his game fell apart in a 6-1 6-2 rout on Centre Court.
Dimitrov will face the winner of the following match on court between Federer and French showman Gael Monfils in the quarter-finals.
Later on Thursday eight-rimes Monte Carlo champion Rafa Nadal takes on American John Isner and world number one Novak Djokovic is up against unseeded Austrian Andreas Haider-Maurer.
(Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho defended his decision to prioritise the Europa League ahead of the semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo on Thursday.
MUMBAI India goalkeeper Subrata Paul has three weeks to present his case before an anti-doping panel after his 'A' sample tested positive for a banned substance, the chief of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) said on Wednesday.