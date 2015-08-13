Aug 13, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits the ball against Jack Sock of the United States (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

MONTREAL World number one Novak Djokovic stormed into the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup with 6-2 6-1 demolition of Jack Sock on Thursday running his Masters 1000 winning streak to 28 matches.

Second seed Andy Murray followed Djokovic into the last eight in equally economic fashion, disposing of Luxembourg's Gilles Muller 6-3 6-2 in a tidy 65 minutes.

The Scot's work was not done, however, as he moved on to a second-round doubles match where he will play against older brother Jamie for the first time as a professional.

"It's going to be tough, playing against your brothers or sisters is not going to be easy," said Murray.

"I'm just going to try to keep my head down in the match and be as competitive as I always am and hopefully play well, and no hard feelings either way at the end.

"It's awkward; it's not the most comfortable situation."

While it will mark the first time the Murray brothers have stood across from each other as professionals, as juniors they often clashed on court and many of those matches were hotly contested battles with Andy showing off the scars to prove it.

"One of the last times we would have played against each other Jamie broke my finger nail after we finished," recalled Murray, a two-time Rogers Cup champion.

"I beat him in the final of a tournament and I was winding him up on the bus on the way home and I had my hand on an arm rest and he punched my finger and you can see it has never grown back properly."

Djokovic, a three-times champion on the Canadian hardcourts, needed just 54 minutes against the overmatched Sock to book his spot in the last eight.

Djokovic got off to a sluggish start in the opening centre court match of the day but after breaking to go up 3-2 the 28-year-old Serb was in complete control with the American managing just a single break chance, which he was unable to convert.

"At the beginning of the match I think we were both a bit rusty," said Djokovic. "But I just managed to make the crucial break. That was the turning point, going up 3-2 in the first set. Then I was in control."

Djokovic continues to dominate at the ATP Tour's biggest events, unbeaten in a prestigious Masters 1000 tournament since he fell to Roger Federer in Shanghai last year.

Coming off an opening match loss in Washington last week, Murray has found his footing on the Canadian hardcourts.

He went up a break for 3-1 with a cheeky lob to take control of the first set of his third-round match against Muller.

Murray opened the second set with a break and was gifted a second at 4-1 on a Muller double fault as he eased into the quarter-finals.

"Washington was disappointing and it’s been a tough couple of long days with rain delays and late finishes, so it was nice to get out here and play a solid match without too much drama," said Murray.

"Getting matches is the most important thing right now, hopefully I can get a few more."

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto.; Editing by Larry Fine)