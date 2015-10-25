Blatter did not speak to U.S. investigators, lawyer says
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Marin Cilic beat Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets to win a second successive Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Sunday.
The 27-year-old world number 14 needed an hour and 28 minutes to beat the Spaniard 6-4 6-4 in a repeat of last year's final, which was also won by Cilic with the same scoreline.
The Croat has now won at least one ATP title every season since 2008.
Russians Andrey Rublev and Dmitry Tursunov won the doubles after beating Radu Albot and Frantisek Cermak 2-6 6-1 10-6.
(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Toby Davis)
Two Bangladesh club cricketers who deliberately conceded runs to protest against poor umpiring in the Dhaka Second Division Cricket League have been banned from cricket for 10 years, local media reported on Tuesday.