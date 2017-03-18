World number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from next week's Mimai Masters with a right elbow injury, the Britain said on Saturday.

"Sadly due to my right elbow injury I will not be playing in Miami," the two-times champion said in a statement.

"Apologies to fans because it's one of my favourite tournaments. The focus now is getting ready for the clyacourt season."

Murray lost to Canadian world number 129 Vasek Pospisil in the second round at Indian Wells last week.

The Scot will be replaced in the main draw by American world number 136 Taylor Fritz.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)