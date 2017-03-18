Alonso looks to return to work with Indy 500 win
INDIANAPOLIS Fernando Alonso will be hoping to return to his McLaren Formula One day job next week with an Indianapolis 500 victory and another jewel in motor racing's Triple Crown.
World number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from next week's Mimai Masters with a right elbow injury, the Britain said on Saturday.
"Sadly due to my right elbow injury I will not be playing in Miami," the two-times champion said in a statement.
"Apologies to fans because it's one of my favourite tournaments. The focus now is getting ready for the clyacourt season."
Murray lost to Canadian world number 129 Vasek Pospisil in the second round at Indian Wells last week.
The Scot will be replaced in the main draw by American world number 136 Taylor Fritz.
