Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MADRID Rafa Nadal is still unsure if he will recover from a nagging knee problem in time to feature in Spain's Davis Cup semi-final against the United States next month.
The world number three has not played since suffering a shock second-round Wimbledon defeat to Czech Lukas Rosol in June. He missed the Olympic Games, where he was the defending champion, and was forced to withdraw from the U.S. Open.
"I am feeling the calm that comes from knowing I'll be back when I genuinely feel ready to play at the level I really want to and not have to suffer through every match," Nadal told Spanish television on the sidelines of Wednesday's Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Asked if he would be fit for the September 14-16 Davis Cup tie in Gijon, when Spain continue their bid for a fourth crown in five years, he added: "I don't know".
"The truth is I really don't have any idea and when the time comes my knee will decide and if the knee is fine then the captain will decide," the 26-year-old said.
Due to his physical style of play, Nadal has suffered a string of injuries during his career, including a foot injury in 2005 and more recently problems with his knees.
Spanish tennis federation (RFET) doctor Angel Ruiz Cotorro said last month Nadal was suffering from a condition known as Hoffa's syndrome, a swelling round the tendon just below the kneecap in his left leg. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.