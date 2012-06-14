Time for Thiem or will Nadal march on?
PARIS Only one player has beaten Rafa Nadal on his beloved claycourts this year and that man, Austria's Dominic Thiem, blocks the Spaniard's path to the French Open final.
French Open champion Rafa Nadal made a successful transition from clay to grass with a 7-5 6-1 win over Slovakia's Lukas Lacko 7-5 6-1 to join his great rival Roger Federer in the quarter-finals of the Halle Open on Thursday.
Spaniard Nadal, playing at Halle for the first time since a first-round exit in 2005, needed a little time to settle before overcoming Lacko in 76 minutes to set up a meeting with champion Philipp Kohlschreiber, who defeated Lukasz Kubot 6-7 6-1 6-3.
"At the beginning, it was more difficult to return," Nadal, who won a record seventh French Open title on Monday, was quoted as saying by the ATP website (www.atpworldtour.com).
"I tried to put more balls inside, trying to return with a bit of slice. That put me into a bit more of a rhythm.
"Every match here is very dangerous after playing on clay for 2-1/2 half months," he added.
Five-times champion Federer, who has the road leading to the tournament stadium named after him, won 6-4 7-5 against Florian Mayer to maintain his unbeaten record over the German having won their three previous matches.
"I'm very happy with the way things went today. I obviously knew playing against Mayer in the first round was going to be tricky," Federer said.
"He's in the top 30 and has been to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon. I've played him here on grass before, so I know how tough he can be."
Second seed Federer next faces Canadian Milos Raonic in the Wimbledon warm-up event.
PARIS Andy Murray will need to be at his streetwise best to beat Stan Wawrinka in the French Open semi-finals on Friday, three-times former Roland Garros champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.