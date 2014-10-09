Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return during his men's quarter-final match against Martin Klizan of Slovakia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

MADRID Rafa Nadal is recovering satisfactorily from appendicitis and will continue a course of antibiotics in a bid to be fit for the remainder of the 2014 season, the world number two's spokesman said on Thursday.

Nadal returned to the court for the first time since Wimbledon last week in Beijing before he was diagnosed with appendicitis ahead of the Shanghai Masters.

He was able to play his second-round opening match against Spanish compatriot Feliciano Lopez on Wednesday but lost 6-3 7-6 before returning to Spain for tests in Barcelona.

"In medical terms his development is satisfactory and he is not currently showing any symptoms," Nadal's spokesman said in a statement.

"The (antibiotics) treatment will continue for 4-5 days and depending on his recovery the necessary decisions will be taken on further treatment," he added.

Nadal said after his Shanghai exit he was planning to play the indoor hard court tournament in Basel later this month as well as the Paris Masters and the season-ending ATP Tour Finals in London.

The 28-year-old will then have surgery to remove his appendix and hope to be back in time for the beginning of the 2015 season.

After Nadal’s early exit in Shanghai, Swiss Roger Federer will replace him at number two in the rankings when they are updated on Monday.

