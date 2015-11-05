PARIS Andy Murray said his thrashing of Belgium's David Goffin at the Paris Masters on Thursday was a confidence boost for the Davis Cup final later this month in Ghent.

Britain's hopes of winning the Davis Cup for the first time since 1936 will rest heavily on Murray's shoulders while Belgium's chances will hinge on Goffin.

World number three Murray crushed Goffin 6-1 6-0 on Bercy's indoor hard court, although Goffin was quick to play down the importance of the spanking in which he was allowed only eight points on his own service.

"Obviously with the result, that's a positive. I mean, mentally for me it's a positive win," Murray told reporters after securing his place in the quarter-finals.

The Davis Cup final will be played on a slow claycourt at the Flanders Expo, a surface that should even things up, although Murray said the surface would not make much difference to his own level of performance.

"I don't know what speed the court's going to be. If it's quick, then I think that that will help my serve a lot," he explained.

"If it's slow, then I feel like I can track a lot of balls down on the clay which is positive. I can make it physical and tough that way."

Goffin, ranked 16 in the world, said he simply did not have enough energy to compete with Murray on Thursday, adding he will have recovered in time for the Davis Cup final.

"My body was on the court, but there was nobody on the inside," he told reporters.

"I think I just wasn't feeling good on the court today, and I think in few weeks it will be on another surface and I will be full of energy. Of course Andy played unbelievable today, and I hope he won't play like this in Belgium, but it will be a completely different match."

Goffin thinks his game is more suited to clay, where Murray's aggressive service returns will be less devastating.

"I think in a few weeks it will be different rallies, more rallies on clay court, different game, because Andy was really aggressive with his return," the Belgian added.

"I think it will be more easy for me to feel my game on clay against him."

The Davis Cup final will be played from Nov. 27-29.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)