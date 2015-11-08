Britain's Andy Murray reacts during his men's singles final tennis match against world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Paris Masters tennis tournament November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS There is no shame in losing to Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final, yet Andy Murray believes he needs to be more competitive when he faces the world number one.

The Briton, seeded second at Bercy, was humbled 6-2 6-4 in Sunday's final and never looked like he could disrupt a well-oiled machine.

"Since the beginning of last year, my results against him and Roger (Federer), from my perspective, haven't been good enough. I need to do better in those matchups," the world number three told a news conference.

"Obviously it's harder playing against the best player than someone that's ranked eight in the world. Those two are two of the greatest players of all time, so ... there is no disgrace in losing to them.

"But I do feel like I need to start doing better in those matchups, because the scoreline in the last couple of matches there hasn't been good."

Murray lost in the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters last month against Djokovic, who prevailed 6-1 6-3.

If he is to one day become world number one or to win the season-ending ATP World Tour finals in London which start next weekend, Murray must also improve against Swiss Federer.

"Against Roger as well, I really need to do better there," he said. "I need to think about why that is and what it is I can do to change that and turn around."

After the Tour finals, Murray will play the Davis Cup final as Britain face Belgium in Ghent from Nov. 26-29.

