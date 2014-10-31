Bayern left fuming over Champions League 'robbery'
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
PARIS Japan's Kei Nishikori became the first Asian-born singles player to qualify for the ATP World Tour Finals when he beat Spain's David Ferrer 3-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters on Friday.
The sixth seed joins Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych, Milos Raonic and Andy Murray as the line-up for the Nov. 9-16 season-ending tournament in London is now complete.
Canadian Raonic, who beat Federer earlier on Friday at Bercy, qualifies courtesy of fouth seed Ferrer's defeat.
MONTE CARLO World number two Novak Djokovic came close to an early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters but finally emerged triumphant with a 6-3 3-6 7-5 second-round victory against France's Gilles Simon on Tuesday.