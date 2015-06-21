LONDON Home favourite Andy Murray reached the final of the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club on Sunday by defeating Serbia's Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-6(4) in a semi-final held over from the previous day because of rain.

The top seed will have a break of just over two hours before returning to court for the final against the unseeded South African Kevin Anderson.

Resuming at 3-3 in the first set, Murray immediately won three games in a row to take the first set and appeared to be in imperious form.

Hoping for a quick finish, the Scot was held up when Troicki, who had hurt his shoulder following an awkward fall just before the match was halted on Saturday, broke him to lead 4-2 in the second set.

Murray broke back to level at 4-4 and came through a fluctuating tiebreak to earn his place in the final.

