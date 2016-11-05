Chronological list of former ATP world number ones since computer rankings were introduced in 1973.
Year first achieved and total weeks spent at number one in brackets.
Ilie Nastase (Romania) - (1973, 40 weeks)
John Newcombe (Australia) - (1974, 8)
Jimmy Connors (U.S.) (1974, 268)
Bjorn Borg (Sweden) - (1977, 109)
John McEnroe (U.S.) - (1980, 170)
Ivan Lendl (Czech Republic) - (1983, 270)
Mats Wilander (Sweden) - (1988, 20)
Stefan Edberg (Sweden) - (1990, 72)
Boris Becker (Germany) - (1991, 12)
Jim Courier (U.S.) - (1992, 58)
Pete Sampras (U.S.) - (1993, 286)
Andre Agassi (U.S.) - (1995, 101)
Thomas Muster (Austria) - (1996, 6)
Marcelo Rios (Chile) - (1998, 6)
Carlos Moya (Spain) - (1999, 2)
Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia) - (1999, 6)
Pat Rafter (Australia) - (1999, 1)
Marat Safin (Russia) - (2000, 9)
Gustavo Kuerten (Brazil) - (2000, 43)
Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) - (2001, 80)
Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain) - (2003, 8)
Andy Roddick (U.S.) - (2003, 13)
Roger Federer (Switzerland) - (2004, 302)
Rafael Nadal (Spain) - (2008, 141)
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - (2011, 223)
Andy Murray (Britain) - (2016, 1*)
