Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
RIO DE JANEIRO Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.
Wildcard Ruud, playing in his maiden ATP semi-final at the age of 18, broke his opponent twice to win the opener but Carreno Busta battled back to level up the match in a topsy-turvy second set before easing through the decider 6-0.
The world number 24 will face Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final after the Austrian second seed, who has yet to lose a set in the tournament, stormed past Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1 6-4 in the other semi.
Spaniard Ramos-Vinolas briefly looked like he might muster a comeback when he broke serve to level the scores at 4-4 in the second but Thiem, the world number eight, broke back before serving out for the match.
(Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
MONACO Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who missed the first two races of the Formula One season due to a back injury, will have another scan next week after crashing in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.