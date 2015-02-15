LONDON Stanislas Wawrinka claimed his first indoor silverware when he beat defending champion Tomas Berdych 4-6 6-3 6-4 to win the ABN-AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Sunday.

The Swiss gradually turned a heavyweight duel between the top-10 rivals his way after losing the first set and marched on to a sixth successive victory against the Czech.

A weary-looking Berdych saved one match point at 3-5 in the deciding set but Wawrinka sealed victory a game later with a swinging first serve that his opponent returned long.

It was Wawrinka's second title of the year after he triumphed in Chennai in January before falling at the semi-final stage of the Australian Open where he was defending champion.

