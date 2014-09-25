BRIEF-Kreon Finnancial Services invests in Kreon Infotech
* Says made 100% investment in equity shares of Kreon Infotech Private Limited
Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Shenzhen Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Somdev Devvarman (India) 6-3 6-3 Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat 1-David Ferrer (Spain) 6-3 6-4 Lukas Lacko (Slovakia) beat Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) 6-4 7-6(1) 6-Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) 6-4 6-3
* Says made 100% investment in equity shares of Kreon Infotech Private Limited
April 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted one bid for 9.05 billion rupees ($140.16 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)