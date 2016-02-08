Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut celebrates a point during the final match against Serbia's Viktor Troicki at Garanti Koza Sofia Open 2016 ATP Tennis tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut beat Serbian Viktor Troicki 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to win the inaugural Sofia Open and take his fourth ATP title.

The 27-year-old top seed, who is 18th in the world, wrapped up victory in 82 minutes to see out the tournament without losing a set.

Bautista Agut, who won last month's Auckland Classic and reached the last 16 at the Australian Open, is enjoying his best start to an ATP World Tour season with a 12-2 record and two titles.

"It is special how I start the season this year. I have to be very happy with the title," he told a news conference.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Alan Baldwin)