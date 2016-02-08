Nadal through to last-16 in Rome after Almagro injury
Rafael Nadal eased into the last-16 of the Italian Open on Tuesday when his second-round opponent Nicolas Almagro retired after sustaining a knee injury early in the first set.
SOFIA Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut beat Serbian Viktor Troicki 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to win the inaugural Sofia Open and take his fourth ATP title.
The 27-year-old top seed, who is 18th in the world, wrapped up victory in 82 minutes to see out the tournament without losing a set.
Bautista Agut, who won last month's Auckland Classic and reached the last 16 at the Australian Open, is enjoying his best start to an ATP World Tour season with a 12-2 record and two titles.
"It is special how I start the season this year. I have to be very happy with the title," he told a news conference.
The long-rumoured bout between undefeated American boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor is halfway to becoming a reality after the Irish signed a deal for the fight, it was announced on Wednesday night.