Rafa Nadal claimed his first grasscourt title for five years when he beat Serbian Victor Troicki 7-6(3) 6-3 to win the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on Sunday.

The Spaniard, seeded one, produced some sparkling tennis in the sunshine, serving solidly throughout and snatching the one break point that came his way in the second set.

It was only his second title of a disappointing year.

There was precious little between the players and eighth seed Troicki did little wrong other than fail to convert the one break point opportunity he was offered.

Nadal, whose last grasscourt title came at Wimbledon in 2010, the second of his titles at the All England Club, will now continue his warmup for Wimbledon at the Aegon Championships at London's Queen's Club next week.

