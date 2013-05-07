MADRID John Tomic, the father and coach of Australian world number 53 Bernard Tomic, has been suspended from ATP events after he was involved in an altercation with his son's practice partner in a Madrid street at the weekend.

"Following last week's incident in Madrid concerning John Tomic, and the ensuing investigation, Mr. Tomic's credential privileges have been suspended at all ATP tournaments until further notice," the governing body said on Tuesday.

"The ATP's investigation into this incident remains on-going," they added.

Tomic told a Madrid court on Monday he had acted in self-defence when he butted practice coach Thomas Drouet and the pair were ordered to appear at another hearing on May 14.

"I don't feel guilty, I didn't do anything wrong," Tomic told reporters.

The incident took place on Madrid's central Paseo de la Castellana street on Saturday and Tomic was later taken into custody at his hotel, police said.

Tomic's Spanish lawyer, Carmen Dieguez, told reporters that while Tomic did not dispute that he had caused Drouet's injuries he had had no other choice to butt him as Drouet had grabbed him by the arms.

He could be handed a prison sentence of up to three years and a possible fine if found guilty on a charge of causing criminal injury.

Bernard Tomic lost 6-3 6-2 to Czech Radek Stepanek in the first round of the Madrid Open clay event on Sunday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)