July 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Washington Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Tobias Kamke (Germany) beat Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) 3-6 6-3 6-2 Marinko Matosevic (Australia) beat James Blake (U.S.) 6-2 7-6(6) Lukas Lacko (Slovakia) beat Alejandro Falla (Colombia) 1-6 6-4 6-4 Xavier Malisse (Belgium) beat Rajeev Ram (U.S.) 4-6 6-3 6-2 Mardy Fish (U.S.) beat Matthew Ebden (Australia) 2-6 6-1 6-3 David Goffin (Belgium) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-4 6-4 Samuel Groth (Australia) beat Denis Kudla (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-2 Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 6-3 6-4 Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Steve Johnson (U.S.) 7-6(3) 6-3 Somdev Devvarman (India) beat Rhyne Williams (U.S.) 7-5 6-1