POLL-Asian currencies set to slip over next year on tighter Fed policy

By Shaloo Shrivastava and Krishna Eluri BENGALURU, April 7 Emerging Asian currencies are expected to lose ground in the year ahead as monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve gathers pace, but uncertainty on future U.S. trade policy will cap dollar gains, a Reuters poll found. All major Asian currencies, except the Philippine peso , have risen against the dollar this year