BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Aug 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Washington Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 1-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat 7-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 7-6(0) 6-3 3-Tommy Haas (Germany) beat 11-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 7-6(5) 7-6(3) 8-John Isner (U.S.) beat 16-Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) beat Marinko Matosevic (Australia) 6-3 4-6 7-6(4)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshay Enterprises - Mumbai