Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 11, 2017 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka looks dejected during the final against Spain's Rafael Nadal Reuters / Christian Hartmann

French Open runner-up Stan Wawrinka has added American Paul Annacone to his coaching team for the upcoming grasscourt season, the world number three announced after his defeat to Rafa Nadal in the Roland Garros final on Sunday.

Annacone coached former world number one Pete Sampras from 1995-2001 and for a short period in 2002.

The 52-year-old, who will work with Wawrinka's regular coach Magnus Norman, also coached 18-time grand slam winner Roger Federer in 2010 and 2011.

"I would like to take this opportunity to announce that I have added Paul Annacone to our existing coaching staff to help during the grass-court season over the next four weeks," Wawrinka announced on Sunday.

"Paul's experience speaks for itself having worked with some of the greatest players of all time. His knowledge can only better our understanding of the grass. It's a real privilege and honour to add such a coach to our corner."

Wawrinka will be in action at the Aegon Championships in Birmingham next week before the Wimbledon begins on July 3. He is a two-time quarter-finalist at the grand slam.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)