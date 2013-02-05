Feb 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Zagreb Indoors Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday
Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) beat Filip Veger (Croatia) 6-2 6-4
Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat 7-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 7-6(3) 7-6(3)
Grega Zemlja (Slovenia) beat Ilija Bozoljac (Serbia) 6-7(5) 7-6(4) 6-2
Blaz Kavcic (Slovenia) beat Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3
Philipp Petzschner (Germany) beat Mate Pavic (Croatia) 7-5 6-2
Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) beat Nikola Mektic (Croatia) 6-4 6-2
Somdev Devvarman (India) beat Michael Berrer (Germany) 0-6 7-6(6) 4-1 (Berrer retired)
5-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Matteo Viola (Italy) 4-6 7-6(6) 6-1