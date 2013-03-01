Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his victory against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina during their men's singles match at the Acapulco International tennis tournament in Acapulco February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

ACAPULCO Former world number one Rafa Nadal breezed through to the semi-finals of the Mexican Open on Thursday, dispatching Argentine Leonardo Mayer in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.

The second-seeded Nadal will face fellow Spaniard Nicolas Almagro on Friday.

Nadal, an 11-time Grand Slam champion, is in the midst of a three tournament comeback after a knee injury forced him to take a seven-month hiatus from the tour.

Earlier this month Nadal made the final of the VTR Open in Chile, and followed that up by claiming the Brazil Open title.

