Djokovic and Nadal battle through in Madrid
MADRID Defending champion Novak Djokovic and home favourite Rafa Nadal were made to work hard to reach the third round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.
MIAMI Third-seed Andy Murray recovered from an early setback to beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 3-6 6-4 6-1 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the Miami Open.
Murray, a two-time winner at Key Biscayne, will face the winner of Wednesday's other quarter-final between Argentine Juan Monaco and Czech Tomas Berdych in the semi-finals. The final is on Sunday.
The Scot's 501st career win was far from easy as the 21-year-old Austrian, ranked 52nd in the world, used an impressive backhand and some entertaining tennis to take the first set.
But after Murray, far from his best, forced a deciding set, he took firm control after earning a break at the end of a long fourth game to go up 3-1.
"At the beginning of the match I didn't return well, especially returning his first serve. That put me in sort of a defensive position a lot when he was serving. I ended up doing quite a lot of running there," said Murray.
"In the second set I went up and I was creating quite a lot of opportunities, which was good, but I was just not quite finding the right shot.
"I think in the third set the difference was really my returning. I returned his first serve extremely well. I put him on the back foot," he said.
Thiem was philosophical about his loss.
"He won because he was the better player. It's very simple. I played a very good first set of course but if I could keep at that level of the first set I wouldn't be ranked 52nd I would be much higher.
"I played a little bit on my limit. Of course I am trying to work to make that my standard level."
Thursday's other quarter-finals will see top seed Novak Djokovic up against Spain's David Ferrer and Japan's fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori against American John Isner.
