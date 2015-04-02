John Isner hits a backhand against Kei Nishikori (not pictured) in a men's singles quarter-final on day eleven of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Isner won 6-4, 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY

Kei Nishikori serves against John Isner (not pictured) during a men's singles quarter-final on day eleven of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Isner won 6-4, 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

John Isner celebrates after his match against Kei Nishikori (not pictured) in a men's singles quarter-final on day eleven of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Isner won 6-4, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI Big-hitting American John Isner blasted his way to a 6-4 6-3 win over Japan's Kei Nishikori on Thursday and into the semi-finals of the Miami Open.

Isner never faced a break point during a dominant display where he held a 33-5 edge in winners and blasted 13 aces past his fourth-seeded opponent, including a rocket to close out the one-sided contest in a shockingly quick 70 minutes.

Nishikori had dropped just 10 games and broken opponents' serve 15 times en route to the quarter-finals but could not manage single break opportunity against the towering Isner.

The 24th ranked Isner, who is bidding to become the first American to lift the Miami title since Andy Roddick in 2010, will await the winner of Thursday's other semi-final between top seed Novak Djokovic and Spanish sixth seed David Ferrer.

