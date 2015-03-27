Mar 26, 2015; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Caroline Wozniacki (R) shakes hands with Madison Brengle (L) after their match on day three of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Wozniacki won 6-0, 6-1. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY

MIAMI Venus Williams eased into the third round of the Miami Open with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win over Poland's Urszula Radwanska on Thursday while Caroline Wozniacki also progressed.

Williams has been away from competition for almost a month but she needed just 66 minutes to beat the younger sister of 2012 Miami winner Agnieszka Radwanska.

Williams was not at her best, she made 24 unforced errors but produced 22 winners to Radwanska's four and her passage to the next round was never in doubt.

"She's definitely a tricky player. She puts so many balls in play. And it was a little windy today - I just had to keep my feet moving and pray my balls were going in," said Williams, who will face Australian Sam Stosur in the next round after she defeated French qualifier Pauline Parmentier 6-1 3-6 6-0.

Fourth seed Wozniacki had no trouble in dealing with American Madison Brengle 6-0 6-1 to set up a meeting with Estonian Kaia Kanepi.

Agnieszka Radwanska had a tougher battle, surviving a strong test in the second set to earn a 6-4 7-5 win over Slovakia's Anna Schmiedlova.

Russian second seed Maria Sharapova was facing compatriot Daria Gavrilova later on Thursday.

Top seed Serena Williams will be in action on Friday against Romanian Monica Niculescu, while third seed Simona Halep takes on Czech wildcard Nicole Vaidisova.

