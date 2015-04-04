Apr 2, 2015; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Serena Williams reaches for a backhand against Simona Halep (not pictured) in a women's singles semi-final on day eleven of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI Serena Williams won her eighth Miami Open title with an easy 6-2 6-0 win over Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in just 56 minutes on Saturday.

The 12th seeded Spaniard started with determination but Williams broke to go 4-2 up in the first and never looked back.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry)