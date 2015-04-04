Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
MIAMI Serena Williams won her eighth Miami Open title with an easy 6-2 6-0 win over Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in just 56 minutes on Saturday.
The 12th seeded Spaniard started with determination but Williams broke to go 4-2 up in the first and never looked back.
MANAMA FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he intends to talk with Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari, the victim of racist abuse in Italian football, and vowed to fight racist "idiots".