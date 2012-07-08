UPDATE 2-India's RCom says disagrees with new Moody's, Fitch ratings downgrades
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Wimbledon mixed doubles final on Sunday (prefix denotes seeding). 2-Mike Bryan/Lisa Raymond (U.S.) beat 4-Leander Paes/Elena Vesnina (India/Russia) 6-3 5-7 6-4
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp