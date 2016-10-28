LONDON Frenchman Gael Monfils has withdrawn from next week's Paris Masters with a rib injury, organisers said on Friday.

The 30-year-old world number eight last played in the Stockholm Open, losing his opening match to Gastao Elias earlier this month.

He will hope to recover fully in time for his debut appearance at the ATP World Tour Finals, which begins in London on Nov. 13.

Monfils sealed his qualification for the season-ender on Thursday because of results elsewhere.

Spain's Marcel Granollers also pulled out of Paris on Friday while Ukraine's Illya Marchenko and Argentina's Guido Pella were both added to the main draw.

