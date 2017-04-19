Tennis - Monte Carlo Masters - Monaco, 19/04/2017. Andy Murray of Britain plays a shot to Gilles Muller of Luxemburg. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS World number one Andy Murray beat Luxembourg's Gilles Muller 7-5 7-5 to reach the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters as he made his return from a five-week injury layoff on Wednesday.

The Briton, who had a first-round bye, had not played competitive tennis since injuring his elbow in March.

The 29-year-old Murray dropped serve twice but was still a cut above in the first European claycourt tournament of the season, with the May 28-June 11 French Open already looming.

Three-time grand slam champion Murray next takes on 15th seed Albert Ramos.

Sixth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria lost only four first service points as he beat Robin Haase 6-3 6-2 to set up a meeting with Belgian 10th seed David Goffin.

Fifth seed Marin Cilic of Croatia destroyed France's Jeremy Chardy 6-3 6-0 and Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka survived a second-set blip to defeat Czech Jiri Vesely 6-2 4-6 6-2.

