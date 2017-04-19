Claycourt king Nadal favourite to regain Paris throne
For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal will bounce through the Roland Garros gates at the peak of his powers and favourite to take his collection of French Open titles to 10.
PARIS World number one Andy Murray beat Luxembourg's Gilles Muller 7-5 7-5 to reach the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters as he made his return from a five-week injury layoff on Wednesday.
The Briton, who had a first-round bye, had not played competitive tennis since injuring his elbow in March.
The 29-year-old Murray dropped serve twice but was still a cut above in the first European claycourt tournament of the season, with the May 28-June 11 French Open already looming.
Three-time grand slam champion Murray next takes on 15th seed Albert Ramos.
Sixth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria lost only four first service points as he beat Robin Haase 6-3 6-2 to set up a meeting with Belgian 10th seed David Goffin.
Fifth seed Marin Cilic of Croatia destroyed France's Jeremy Chardy 6-3 6-0 and Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka survived a second-set blip to defeat Czech Jiri Vesely 6-2 4-6 6-2.
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.