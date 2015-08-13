Aug 13, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Nick Kyrgios of Australia serves against John Isner of the United States (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

MONTREAL Australian Nick Kyrgios exited the Rogers Cup to boos and a hefty fine from the ATP for insulting remarks, slumping to a 7-5 6-3 third round loss to big-hitting American John Isner on Thursday.

The controversial Kyrgios stepped onto the court at the centre of a storm, after insulting Swiss opponent Stan Wawrinka on Wednesday, and was greeted by a smattering of boos from the Montreal crowd.

Prior to the match the ATP had fined Kyrgios $10,000, the maximum penalty available, for remarks directed at Wawrinka and his girlfriend picked up by a courtside microphone.

“Kokkinakis banged your girlfriend," Kyrgios said, referring to his Davis Cup team mate Thanasi Kokkinakis. "Sorry to tell you that, mate."

French Open champion Wawrinka, who separated from his wife last year, has been linked with Croatian WTA Tour player Donna Vekic, as has Kokkinakis.

Following his loss to Isner, Kyrgios said he considered the matter closed but the ATP has said it is reviewing the incident and considering further sanctions against the Australian.

"It's all cleared now. Obviously I apologised in public (on Twitter and Facebook) and privately as well.

"I've been fined. So everything is sort of put to bed now. I thought we could move on from it."

Asked if he feared any further sanctions from the ATP, he said "no".

With Isner serving for the match there were more boos for Kyrgios who lost his cool again engaging in a heated exchange with a spectator.

Turning towards the side of the court, he barked: “You’re so tough man, so tough.”

After Isner closed out the match with a thundering unreturnable serve Kyrgios quickly left the stadium to more boos.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Steve Keating.)