Haas F1 team signs Indian teen as development driver
BARCELONA Indian teenager Arjun Maini has joined the U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team as a development driver alongside 18-year-old American Santino Ferrucci.
MOSCOW World number 14 Marin Cilic is through to the semi-finals of the Kremlin Cup after the Croat easily beat Russia's Andrei Kuznetsov 6-2 6-1 on Friday.
He will face another Russian, Evgeny Donskoy, in the last four after the 25-year-old overcame his Davis Cup team mate Teymuraz Gabashvili 6-3 6-2.
The other semi-final will see Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in action against Roberto Bautista of Spain.
Kohlschreiber beat Robin Haase 6-2 6-4 while Bautista was victorious against Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-2.
In the women's draw, defending champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came from a set down to beat fellow Russian Daria Kasatkina 2-6 6-2 6-4 and move through to the final.
She will meet another Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova after the 30-year-old overcame Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in straight sets.
(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Mark Meadows)
BARCELONA Up against a baying Vicente Calderon crowd and a battle-hardened Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid could not produce the same dominant display as in their 3-0 win in the first leg but reached another Champions League final on Wednesday thanks to their experience.