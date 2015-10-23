Evgeny Donskoy of Russia lunges for the ball from Marin Cilic of Croatia during their second round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sep 2, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after recording match point against Evgeny Donskoy of Russia on day three of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MOSCOW World number 14 Marin Cilic is through to the semi-finals of the Kremlin Cup after the Croat easily beat Russia's Andrei Kuznetsov 6-2 6-1 on Friday.

He will face another Russian, Evgeny Donskoy, in the last four after the 25-year-old overcame his Davis Cup team mate Teymuraz Gabashvili 6-3 6-2.

The other semi-final will see Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in action against Roberto Bautista of Spain.

Kohlschreiber beat Robin Haase 6-2 6-4 while Bautista was victorious against Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-2.

In the women's draw, defending champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came from a set down to beat fellow Russian Daria Kasatkina 2-6 6-2 6-4 and move through to the final.

She will meet another Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova after the 30-year-old overcame Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in straight sets.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Mark Meadows)