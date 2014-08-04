Andy Murray of Britain attends a news conference after being defeated by Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their men's singles quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Billie Weiss/AELTC/Pool

Andy Murray returns to action for the first time since surrendering his Wimbledon crown this week, insisting his coaching liaison with Amelie Mauresmo is long-term.

The Scot began working with Frenchwoman Mauresmo shortly before Wimbledon but a disappointing grasscourt season raised question marks about the longevity of their partnership.

Murray, however, says he has enjoyed working with the former Wimbledon champion at his training base in Miami as he prepares for the U.S. hardcourt season, which concludes later this month with the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows.

"We've agreed to work together and I think from both sides we're willing to do what it takes to make it work long term," Murray, 27, was quoted on the BBC's website ahead of the Rogers Cup in Toronto, where he is seeded eighth.

"I really enjoy working with her, she's helped me a lot.

"She integrated well with the rest of the team. It's been a good start. Now it's about me producing the results."

The next few months are critical for Murray who dropped down to 10th in the world rankings following his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat by Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

Murray is without a title for more than a year and is also struggling to qualify for the year-ending World Tour Finals in London with the likes of Dimitrov and Canada's Milos Raonic beginning to make deep inroads into the top 10.

On the plus side, he has few points defend during the north American swing, having lost in the last 16 at Toronto in 2013 and the quarter-finals at Cincinnati and the U.S. Open before his season was curtailed by back surgery.

Mauresmo's task will be to help Murray return to the kind of form that saw him win the U.S. Open in 2012, when he beat Novak Djokovic in an epic final.

"I sat down with her the day after Wimbledon, we made a plan for the next few months, in the build up to the U.S. Open," Murray said. "(Hitting partner) Dani (Vallverdu) and Amelie will both be there at the U.S. Open.

"That's the plan for now, but I plan on working with her for longer than post-US Open, for sure."

Murray could face a tricky start in Toronto with Australian upstart Nick Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon conqueror, a likely second-round opponent.

