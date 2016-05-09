Britain's Andy Murray walks past his coach Amelie Mauresmo during a practice session on the eve of his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic, at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters/Files

LONDON Andy Murray and his coach Amelie Mauresmo have agreed to end their two-year working relationship, the British world number three said on Monday.

Twice grand slam winner Murray lost the Madrid Open final to Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

"I've learned a lot from Amelie over the past two years," Murray said in a statement.

"She's been a calming influence in the team and we'll miss having her around.

"I'll take some time to consider the next steps and how we progress from here, but I'd like to thank her for everything she has done, she's been an invaluable member of the team."

Mauresmo described working with Murray as being a fantastic experience.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed being part of the great team of people he has around him," she said.

"Dedicating enough time along with the travel has been a challenge for me. I wish him and the team well and I hope he goes on to win any more titles."

The partnership between the two Wimbledon champions -- Murray won the men's singles in 2013 and French former world number one Mauresmo triumphed at the All England Club in 2006 -- seemed a surprise alliance when it was announced after the 2014 French Open.

Yet the pair have enjoyed plenty of success with the 36-year-old Mauresmo helping guide the Scot to seven titles and to two Australian Open finals.

However, the 28-year-old Murray has not been able to quite reach the peaks he climbed when Ivan Lendl was his mentor, winning Olympic gold in 2012 as well as the U.S. Open later that summer before his historic Wimbledon success.

Mauresmo has not been regularly on the circuit with Murray since giving birth to her son Aaron last August and had indicated then that she would have to see how she could cope with being both a parent and a globe-trotting coach.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)