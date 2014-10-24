Spain's Rafael Nadal leaves after losing his match against Borna Coric of Croatia at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON Rafa Nadal will miss the year-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London next month after the ailing Spaniard called time on his season on Friday.

The former world number one, who has been plagued by injury and illness since winning a ninth French Open crown in June, has been treating appendicitis with antibiotics and has decided to bring forward surgery to Nov. 3.

"I'm not going to play Paris (Masters next week) and London. I'm not competitive enough," Nadal told a news conference after going out in the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoor event in Basel.

He said he hoped to return at the Qatar Open in January. The eight-man London season-ender begins on Nov. 9.

The 28-year-old's absence is a big blow to the ATP Tour's blue riband event although on the evidence of his defeat by Croatian teenager Borna Coric on Friday, he is clearly in no fit shape to compete.

Since returning from the wrist injury that sidelined him from Wimbledon until the end of September, Nadal has looked a pale shadow of the player who has collected 14 grand slam titles.

He lost to Slovakia's Martin Klizan in Beijing at the start of this month and in Shanghai the following week he was beaten by compatriot Feliciano Lopez.

Against the 17-year-old Coric his movement looked laboured and his shots rusty as he went down 6-2 7-6 (4).

Nadal had already qualified for the Tour Finals, along with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Stanislas Wawrinka and Marin Cilic, and his withdrawal eases the pressure on the likes of Andy Murray, David Ferrer and Tomas Berdych who are vying for places in the event.

Djokovic beat Nadal in last year's London final.

